× The first all-female spacewalk is scheduled for Oct. 21, six months after it was canceled because of a lack of spacesuits

The first all-female spacewalk is back on, six months after the original one was canceled due to a lack of proper spacesuits.

NASA announced Friday that American Astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch will venture out of the International Space Station on Oct. 21. It will be the fourth of five spcaewalks to upgrade batteries on the station.

Koch was supposed to do a spacewalk with Spokane-native Astrounat Anne Mcclain back in March, but it was canceled because Mcclain needed a medium spacesuit, but there weren’t enough on board at the time. McClain herself made the decision and the teams supported her, Koch said. A medium was sent up to the station in June.

Koch is more than 200 days into her 328-day mission at the ISS. At the end of her mission in February 2020, she will set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. It will be just shy of the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut at 340 days set by Scott Kelly.

The spacewalk will be broadcast on NASA TV at 4:50 a.m. PST. It’s slated to last six and a half hours.

Meir arrived at the space station for her first mission last week. She and Koch have trained together for the last six years because they’re members of the same astronaut class. Meir will spend more than six months onboard the station.