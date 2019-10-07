Suspect sought for groping woman on Gig Harbor trail

GIG HARBOR, Wash. – Police in Gig Harbor are looking for a man who reportedly groped a woman who was jogging by herself on the Cushman Trail early Sunday morning.

According to Gig Harbor Police, the woman was in the area of Foster Street about 6 a.m. when an unknown man approached her from behind and groped her. When the woman yelled for help, he let her go and ran away in the opposite direction.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 30s, approximately 6 feet in height, average build, wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, and two-toned athletic shoes (light and dark).

Anyone with information is asked to call police. There will be added police presence in the area where it happened while detectives continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, police urge residents to run in pairs or groups and to always carry a phone or other mode of communication.