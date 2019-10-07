Spooky small town transforms from Bucoda to “Boo-coda” in October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bucoda, Wash., - With a population of just over 500 people, a city 20 miles south of Olympia officially transforms from Bucoda to "Boo-coda" to embrace both the Halloween spirit. From 1874 to 1888 Bucoda was the site of Washington's first territorial prison and according to the locals, there are plenty of spirits that still live in the town.

Throughout the month, Boo-coda hosts a series o frightfully-fun events, including casket races, hearse processions, Zombie 5k race, Jack-O-Lantern carving contest, Thriller dance lessons, and pumpkin pancake feeds.

Scary-Nights, a haunted house that is not for the faint of heart, is held in the town gym known for paranormal activity. Guests claim to have witnessed doors slamming unprovoked, spooky giggling from inanimate objects and more.

A full list of the spooktacular activities can be found on their official website and runs through the end of October.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event or idea, email tips@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.