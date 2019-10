Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Roddy Ross joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio Sunday night on "Q It Up Sports."

Ross, a sixth-round pick by the Philadelphia Flyers, is starting his second season playing for the T-Birds after spending time with the Flyers at training camp. He's already been named WHL Goaltender of the Week once this season after making 50 saves in their season opener.

Interview above.