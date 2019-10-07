Search on after Walmart thieves steal cell phones, employee’s jacket and her car, police say

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force and Bonney Lake Police are asking for your help to locate 19-year-old Jordan A. Johnson.

On Oct. 4, detectives say Johnson entered the Bonney Lake Wal-Mart and stole a jacket that belonged to one of the employees at the store. He is also accused of stealing three cell phones from a display case. He and a second suspect who has not been identified left the store through an emergency fire exit.

Police say Johnson found the employee’s car keys in her coat and then used the keys to steal her black 2019 Nissan Sentra, WA license #BNK0391. The stolen car has not been located. Johnson was last known to live in Auburn.

If you can help detectives locate Jordan Johnson, the stolen Sentra or know the identity of the second suspect, message the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force on their FB page or Contact the BLPD Tip Line at 253-447-3231 or email detective@cobl.us.