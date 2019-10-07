Seahawks’ DK Metcalf gifts mom with big birthday surprise

“I love you Momma, you have been my rock since the beginning …”

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had some sweet words – and an even sweeter gift – for his mom over the weekend.

Metcalf posted a video on his Instagram page surprising her with a new SUV.

“Happy Early Birthday and thank you for Everything you have done for me,” he said, moving his mother to tears.

The video got strong reactions from his teammates, including Tyler Lockett and Russell Wilson.

“Oh wow! I see you bro!! Love this!!!” Wilson responded on Instagram.

It’s not the only big gift the rookie wide receiver has given since he started with the Seahawks. In August, he gave Puget Sound area teachers $200 gift cards to buy supplies for their classrooms: