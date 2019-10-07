Rain returns Monday, but fall sunshine will round out the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- After a pretty nice fall weekend, we're switching gears for a couple of days and bringing back the rain and much cooler conditions.

Expect a wet commute from Seattle northward Monday, with showers for the rest of the region by lunchtime. Highs will run in the low 60s with overnights falling into the mid 40s.

Tuesday an upper level low will follow Monday's front, delivering continued showers for most of the day. The low will also pull down cooler air from the north, which will keep our high temperatures well below normal. Tuesday's highs will drop into the low to mid-50s with overnights falling back into the 30s! Brr!

By Tuesday night the low will leave our area and we'll start to dry out heading into Wednesday with a nice ridge building in for plenty of fall sunshine. Highs will still run cool, landing in the low 60s.

The rest of the week looks really pleasant. Look for sunny skies with highs staying cool in the upper 50s to low 60s. And heading into the weekend, right now it looks mainly dry for partly cloudy days. Highs are only in the upper 50s.

Have a great week ahead!