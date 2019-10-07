Morning showers coming Tuesday along with chilly highs in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Grab your jackets and prepare for a wet and chilly Tuesday morning!

A small storm system will bring sporadic rain across western Washington but should dissipate midday. A frigid low of 38 degrees and a high of just 52 make for a cold autumn day.

The average high is 64 for this time of year.

The cold temperatures mean snow elevations will drop rapidly overnight. The National Weather Service says drivers can expect light snow in the morning as low as 3,000 feet.

Headed into the Cascades Tuesday? Snow levels will drop rapidly tonight into Tuesday morning to around 3,000 feet. Light snow is expected at the passes which may cause a few minor travel impacts! Check @wsdot_passes road conditions at: https://t.co/EHvIyLw7rD #wawx pic.twitter.com/ZsjSQQIlcI — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 8, 2019

Sunny days return and highs will warm up slightly towards the end of the week.

If you haven’t broken out that tote with your warm coat and favorite scarves and sweaters– this would be the week to do so.

