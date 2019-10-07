Jayapal talks Trump conduct, healthcare during Vashon Island town hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING COUNTY, Wash. -- Rep. Pramila Jayapal was back in Washington state on Monday, speaking at a town hall on Vashon Island.

The meeting at the Vashon High School Theater was the 12th town hall she's done since taking office.

The big topic of Monday's town hall revolves around President Donald Trump's conduct, which Jayapal says is leading to a constitutional crisis.

"Recognize that this is a new moment," she said. "It is a moment where we see very clearly, the President has betrayed his values, betrayed the Constitution and betrayed our national security. And we can't allow it to continue."

Some of the questions people in the audience asked involved wages, immigration and healthcare.

"The cost of our healthcare system today, $35 trillion; over ten years, going up to $60 trillion... So if Medicare for All is what the Koch brothers say it costs, $3.2 trillion a year, that's $32 trillion over the next ten years. I say that's a hell of a deal, and you get all of your care covered," Jayapal said.

Another person asked if bipartisanship is still possible in Congress. She mentioned a number of amendments she passed with Republicans, including a bill dealing with adding more housing for homeless seniors.