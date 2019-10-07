Hundreds gather to remember Highline student who died of fentanyl overdose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISSAQUAH, Wash. – Nearly 500 peopled attended a memorial service for Lucas Beirer, 16, at Faith United Methodist Church on Sunday.

“I just want to thank everyone of you for coming here to honor Lucas,” said the teen’s father, Isaac Davidov.

The Skyline High School junior died on Monday, September 30, from a “Percocet pill laced with fentanyl,” according to his family.

“Lucas was an amazing person, and he created a legacy for himself,” said Emily Chin, girlfriend of Beirer.

“I’ll always be proud to be your brother,” said Nicola, a University of Washington student and brother of Beirer. “Lucas I miss you. We all do, but I’m proud of the person you became and that you weren’t afraid to challenge me.”

The teen swam for the Skyline swim team and Issaquah swim team. During his sophomore year, he joined the football team and fell in love with being a lineman.

“So many people knew Lucas. We’re not going to let this problem stop. We’re not going to stop talking about it,” said Lila Geller, a friend who attended the service. “We lost two really good people recently in this community, so we’re going to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

A fellow Skyline High School student, Tom Beatty, died of a fentanyl overdose in August. He was also 16 years old.

School officials in Ballard say one of their straight-A students, Gabriel Lilienthal, died last week after taking what he thought was an oxycodone pill.

"At this point I believe that simply being aware is not enough,” said Beirer’s mother, Olga Davidov. “It is our only hope that Lucas’s death will inspire for change.”

Beirer’s family has created a memorial in Lucas Beirer’s name. They’re collecting donations with a goal of expanding progressive drug-prevention efforts. Here is the link to the GoFundMe page.