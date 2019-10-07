Fire consumes businesses in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire in the heart of Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

The fire was reported about noon in the 2300 block of NW Market Street.

A Seattle Fire spokeswoman said four-five businesses in the "strip mall-like structure" - including Super Cuts, La Isla restaurant and Kitchen N Things, among others - have been evacuated, and firefighters have cut holes in the roof to release toxic gases and smoke.

The fire appears to have originated in Super Cuts, according to preliminary reports.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No one in the businesses was injured.

2300 Blk. of NW Market St.: Businesses in the building who are impacted have been evacuated. Firefighters have cut holes in roof to release toxic gases and smoke. pic.twitter.com/e6D3Uer5PX — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) October 7, 2019

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.