Fire consumes businesses in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood

Posted 12:56 PM, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:19PM, October 7, 2019

SEATTLE -- Firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire in the heart of Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

The fire was reported about noon in the 2300 block of NW Market Street.

A Seattle Fire spokeswoman said four-five businesses in the "strip mall-like structure" - including Super Cuts, La Isla restaurant and Kitchen N Things, among others - have been evacuated, and firefighters have cut holes in the roof to release toxic gases and smoke.

The fire appears to have originated in Super Cuts, according to preliminary reports.

No one in the businesses was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.