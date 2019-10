Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE- We're in the middle of Oktoberfest celebrations around western Washington, which means lots of beer is flowing and plenty of food is being served up at area restaurants.

Executive Chef of Yard House, (or shall we say Haus') Isaiah Roth, stopped into the Q13 News studio to show off one of his special creations.

Yard House's Oktoberfest festivities run until the 20th.