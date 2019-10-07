Benton County sheriff ordered to surrender guns after estranged wife files for protective order

Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, photo courtesy Benton County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — The wife of Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher has filed for divorce and accused him of strangling her during a fight over his alleged extramarital affair.

The Tri-City Herald reported that Monica Hatcher filed for divorce in September.

On Friday she filed for a temporary protection order against Jerry Hatcher, claiming she is a victim of domestic violence.

As part of the protection order, she asked that her husband be required to surrender all guns, other weapons and concealed pistol licenses. That request was granted.

Jerry Hatcher must also move out of the couple’s home and stay at least 1,000 feet from his wife when she is at home or work.

They have been married since 2011.

