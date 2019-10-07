2 hospitalized after Marysville fight escalates into shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash. – Two men were rushed to the hospital, one in critical condition, after shooting each other Monday afternoon, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened near 74th Street SE and 72nd Avenue NE around 1:30 p.m. Authorities say the two knew each other and got into a fight which escalated into a shootout.

One man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the chest while the other man is expected to be okay after being shot in the arm.

The Marysville Fire District says the men, who haven’t been identified, were transported to Providence Hospital in Everett.

The sheriff’s office says investigators are looking into what led up to the fight.