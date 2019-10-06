Shooting at Federal Way gas station leaves man dead

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – An overnight shooting at a Federal Way gas station left a man dead, police said Sunday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Chevron at Dash Point Road around 2 a.m. Police say the victim was a 36-year-old man who was rushed to Harborview Medical Center where he later died.

The shooter hasn’t been arrested. Police are still gathering suspect information and are working to understand what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with tips should contact Federal Way police.

This marks the third shooting in the city in less than a week.