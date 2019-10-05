× Two shot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood early Saturday

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood outside of a nightclub that sent two people to the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened on the 1200 block of Pine Street at about 2 a.m.

“Officers began arriving and heard multiple gunshots and saw a group of people attempting to flee the area,” said Detective Patrick Michaud. “An officer approaching the scene spotted a 30-year-old man hobbling away holding a handgun.”

An officer recognized the man as a convicted felon who wasn’t legally allowed to have a gun on him.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment. Police say he was shot four times.

A second man, 35, was also shot and taken to the hospital.

“A security guard for a club stated that there had been a fight inside his club just before the shooting and that they were able to usher the people out just as the shooting began,” Michaud said.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000.