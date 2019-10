Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A 17-year-old is in intensive care at the hospital after being shot in the parking lot at Wild Waves theme park late Friday.

Police said the victim was in a fight with a group of people just before the shooting happened.

According to hospital officials, the victim is in serious condition.

Federal Way police detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

No suspect information was immediately available.