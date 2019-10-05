Skyline Students gather to mourn 16-year-old who died from overdose

Posted 11:02 PM, October 5, 2019

ISSAQUAH, WA - Saturday, about 100 students gathered inside the Faith United Methodist Church to remember a teenager who died earlier in the week from an overdose.

Officials announced that 16-year-old Lucas Beirer died from a drug overdose due to fentanyl on Monday. Beirer was a junior at Skyline High School.

Saturday, classmates and friends had the chance to come together as a community mourning Beirer's death.

Beirer is the second student to die from a fentanyl overdose at Skyline High School in the last month. Also this week, officials announced a Ballard High School student died from a fentanyl overdose, after the student's family requested the school share the information about his death.

Officials with Public Health - Seattle and King County say Since September 26th, there have been six fentanyl related deaths.

Sunday, there will be a memorial service for Lucas Beirer at Faith United Methodist. The service starts at 3 p.m.

 

