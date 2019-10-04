Video: Driver hits student in Thurston County crosswalk, flees scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. -- Thurston County detectives are looking for the driver who flew through an intersection and struck a high school student in a crosswalk, then left the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened Sept. 30 at Pacific Avenue SE and Steilacoom Road SE.

Video released by the sheriff's office shows the moment when the student was hit. The driver kept on going and didn't stop to see if she was OK.

Deputies said the student suffered a broken leg and a head injury. She's since been released from the hospital, but will require follow-up medical appointments.

The vehicle is a four-door sedan - possibly an early 2000s Toyota Camry or Corolla - with brown metallic paint, previous damage on the rear passenger side and different hubcaps on the back passenger wheel. The vehicle might also have damage on the front passenger side of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective English at tim.english@co.thurston.wa.us.