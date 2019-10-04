Thomas Sims: Help find wanted father accused of heinously hurting his baby boy

WANTED IN FEDERAL WAY —

Federal Way Police say 33-year-old Thomas Sims assaulted his 9-month-old son named JeVaun at an apartment complex in Federal Way on August 25th out of anger and frustration. The child sustained a skull fracture to the back of his head with bleeding on the brain and was in extremely critical condition. He spent almost four weeks in the hospital and had two brain surgeries. “It makes me very sad because he shouldn’t have to go through this,” said Brandie Bowen, JeVaun’s mother who has been by his side ever since her boy was rushed to the hospital.

In court documents, Sims is accused of causing the injury to JeVaun, because the baby would not take a nap. In two interviews with detectives, Sims denied that he injured his son, said he loved his kids and would never hurt them.

JeVaun’s mother rode in the ambulance to the hospital with her son after police say she heard a scream and Sims brought him out of the bedroom limp in his arms. They called 911. Thomas did not show up at the hospital for more than an hour. Brandie told detectives that was because she learned he went to pick up a friend from the blood donation center and they went home and smoked marijuana together.

JeVaun has been released from the hospital but the long-term effects to his health are not known yet. “He shouldn’t have to live his life like this, because somebody else got frustrated and didn’t want to be the parent they were supposed to be to him. When I look at him he looks like the same baby. I can just tell he doesn’t have the spark that he used to,” said Brandie.

A doctor who specializes in Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect examined the medical evidence and determined that JeVaun's injuries were most likely caused by an "impact and/or a shake and impact and that these injuries were not accidental trauma" which occurred very close to the time the 911 call was made.

King County Prosecutors have charged Sims with Domestic Violence Assault of a Child 1st Degree and 3rd Degree. They have issued a $500,000 nationwide warrant for his arrest.

Detectives say Sims had claimed he was going to go to Las Vegas and 'fight the charges from Nevada,' but could be in the Everett area of Snohomish County, or in south King County.

He is 6'1", 180 pounds and sometimes wears black glasses. Sims does not have a car. He takes the bus or uses Lyft to get around. Sims may be in Federal Way or Marysville and is active on the dating site 'Plenty of Fish'.

Detectives say he frequents marijuana shops.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can tell Federal Way Police where to find him. You will remain anonymous. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free. You can also go to www.P3Tips.com to submit information on his whereabouts.