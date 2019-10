Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A semi truck caught fire this morning after a crash on the I-5 South express lanes at Mercer Street in Seattle.

No one was injured and firefighters were able to get it under control quickly, but the express lanes will be closed throughout the morning commute.

There's heavy smoke in the area near the site of the crash.

Semi crash and fire in I-5 express lanes SB just past Mercer exit. It’s out but still smoldering. All SB express lanes closed here. Could be damage to pillar and roof deck, no timeline on reopening. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/poZxIUJsha — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) October 4, 2019

Traffic is being diverted to Mercer Street.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and expect major delays this morning.