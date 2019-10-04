Pierce County deputies shoot woman after chase, shots fired at deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICKSON, Wash. -- A woman is hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries this morning after Pierce County deputies shot her during a chase.

Tacoma Police public information officer Loretta Cool said it started just before 2:30 a.m. near 72nd and McKinley, where Pierce County Sheriff's deputies tried to stop a speeding vehicle. The vehicle did not stop, prompting a pursuit.

Cool said the suspects in the vehicle being chased fired shots at deputies. The pursuit continued, and deputies eventually performed a PIT maneuver near 176th and 63rd Avenue East to stop the vehicle.

That's when deputies fired and shot a woman who was driving the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injures.

A male passenger was detained, but it's unclear if he'll be arrested or charged.

The area will be blocked for a couple of hours Friday morning while Tacoma Police investigate. Tacoma PD is investigating because it's a shooting involving Pierce County deputies.