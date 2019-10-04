Man hit, killed by pickup truck in Skyway

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say a man died Friday after being hit by a pickup truck in King County.
It happened along Renton Avenue S. near 68th Avenue S. in Skyway.
The King County Sheriff’s Office says a man in his 30s was crossing the road and the driver of the pickup truck didn’t see him.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The road is expected to be closed in the area for several hours while officials investigate, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.
This is a developing story and will be updated