Jose Azpeitia: Wanted rapist convicted of luring woman into restaurant to prey on her

WANTED IN FRANKLIN COUNTY —

Franklin County prosecutors say convicted rapist, Jose Azpeitia, lured a woman into a restaurant in Pasco last year — locking the door behind her — then attacking and raping her.

He pleaded guilty in November, but never showed-up for his sentencing in January – and hasn’t been seen since.

He goes by the fake names:

‘Ismael Lopez-Azpeitia’

‘Antonio Jose Lopez’

‘Jose Antonio Lopez’

He’s 43 years old, 5’6” and weighs 120 pounds.

He has several tattoos:

Cross on right shoulder

‘Jordan’ on both forearms

‘Brandon’ and praying hands on left shoulder

Eagle on right forearm

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.