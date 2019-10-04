John Duval: Home burglar caught on camera identified as wanted White Supremacist gang member

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

The Department of Corrections and King County Sheriff’s deputies are on the hunt for a violent White Supremacist gang member whose MO is to break into people’s homes.

Detectives say Duval is seen on surveillance video at a home in Shoreline last month, where he broke into the house and loaded-up a suitcase full of jewelry and other valuables.

The video shows a big, distinctive shin tattoo he has on his left leg.

He’s wanted in King County for that break-in and by the DOC for busting probation on a prior residential burglary conviction.

“He’s mainly in the north end of King County. Shoreline. Edmonds Police is also looking for him for something similar, so he hangs out in the north end of King County, Snohomish County area. Most likely he’s just couch-surfing or living on the street, or living hotel to motel along the way and we’re just hoping, maybe a front desk person recognized him, or somebody else recognizes him and can call in that anonymous tip,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “He’s got a history to be violent and thankfully the house that we have him on, nobody was home at the time, but the fear is, what if somebody was home and we don’t know what his ultimate plan is, other than to steal items to make money and what if somebody was home, what would have happened, so we need to find him and get him off the streets as soon as possible.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Duval has been convicted of several home burglaries.

He also has domestic violence assault and harassment, robbery, theft, car prowling, forgery and drugs on his rap sheet.

He's 43 years old.

If you know where he's hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.