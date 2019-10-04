Help ID shooting suspect who opened fire in city park, shot man in leg

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police need your help to identify a gunman who shot a man in the leg.

Detectives have exhausted all their leads and are hoping the surveillance video will help spark your memory.

The shooting happened at Prefontaine Place, just across the street from the King County Courthouse in downtown Seattle on March 4th, at about 11:30pm.

“You see the suspect. We’ve conveniently put a circle around him and you watch that and there’s an altercation that takes place in Prefontaine Place. You’re going to see the victim standing there, talking and it’s kind of like ‘Circling the wagon’ and all of a sudden it looks like they’re going to get into a fight. You see a lot of people standing there. There’s a lot of witnesses and then all of a sudden everybody starts running, that’s when the gun comes out and if you look close at the suspect in this case, you’ll actually see a firearm in his hand. When you actually see the suspect point the weapon at the victim’s head and chest, we’re not sure if it’s a misfire, but evidently the victim thought, ‘Maybe it’s not a real gun?’ And, he’s mad enough to pursue him across the street and continues to chase him and if you watch the video close you’ll see the flash out of the end of the gun as he fires a round back at the victim, which struck him in the leg. When the police came and found him he was actually sitting inside an apartment complex, had his belt off, had a tourniquet around his leg to keep from bleeding to death,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Detectives say the suspect is black, thin and around 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black beanie with a white logo, black or dark-colored hoodie, dark jeans and bright white shoes with a black stripe on the tongue.

If you know who the shooter is, or anything at all that can help Seattle Police identify him, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).