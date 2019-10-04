Bryce McFarland: Wanted felon, ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect charged in deadly gun battle

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

A gun battle breaks out in the middle of the street in Burien — killing one man and sending a bullet through the neck of another.

Now, King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to find one of the suspects who got away.

His name is Bryce McFarland. He’s a two-time convicted felon and considered ‘armed and dangerous.’ He has warrants for his arrest connected to that shootout last April, including one for illegal possession of a firearm and one for illegal drugs.

“Him and a buddy of his got into an altercation with three other people. During the altercation multiple subjects had guns and started shooting at each other. One person died at the scene. Our suspect’s friend was shot in the neck and he ended up living and there were other people there, as well, who all fled from the scene,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “During a search warrant of the suspect’s car, they ended up finding a lock box and inside of that lock box was methamphetamine and heroin, so that’s where the drug charge came from. Detectives have been trying to find this guy, since this event, since he’s had this warrant online and they’ve had no luck. He knows that police are looking for him. He knows that detectives are looking for him and he wasn’t making himself available to even interview, let alone, know that he’s missed his court date and there’s a warrant online, he knows he’s wanted and he’s purposely hiding from us, because he doesn’t want to go back to jail. We know he has a history and the concern is he might hurt someone else, so we need to get him behind bars before that happens.”

Bryce McFarland’s criminal history includes felony convictions for drugs and car prowl. He also has 18 misdemeanor convictions for multiple assaults and weapons crimes.

He’s 41 years old and known to hangout in Burien and Lynnwood.

If you know where he is, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Your tip to Crime Stoppers is always anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.