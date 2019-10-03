Three people arrested after allegedly trading toddler for a vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Three people are behind bars after they were accused of trading a 2-year-old for a vehicle, according to Thomasville police.

They were arrested Wednesday.

On July 23, Thomasville detectives responded to Wake Forest Baptist Health's High Point Medical Center after a report that a 2-year-old was brought in with bruising.

Hospital staff alerted law enforcement and child protective services.

Police say Tina Marie Chavis, 47, brought the child to the hospital, saying that she was the child's mother.

She then reportedly changed her story and said she was the child's adoptive parent. Police say she had no documents to back up that claim.

The child was then given to a family member.

Investigators were able to find the child's biological mother, Alice Leann Todd, 45, of Thomasville.

Police say Todd gave the child to Chavis and her husband Vicencio Mendoza Romero, 53, in exchange for a vehicle in 2018.

On Monday, a Davidson County Grand Jury returned true bills of indictment on Chavis, Romero and Todd for the unlawful sale, surrender or purchase of a minor.

They each received $50,000 secured bonds.