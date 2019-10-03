SWAT standoff in Everett after armed robbery suspect flees to hotel

Posted 9:23 AM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:11AM, October 3, 2019

EVERETT, Wash. -- A hotel in Everett has been evacuated while SWAT teams try to apprehend an armed robbery suspect.

Police said they responded about 6:30 a.m. to reports of an armed robbery in the 2300 block of Broadway.

Investigators believe the man suspected of the armed robbery ran into a nearby motel. SWAT teams are in a standoff with the suspect.

The hotel has been evacuated. They were sitting on a nearby city bus to stay warm, police said.

Police believe the suspect is in a hotel room, but they are not certain. The victim reported the man has a pistol, but she was not injured.

