Soggy Seahawks game expected with passing showers, possible isolated storms

SEATTLE -- We're moving away from the frost!

Thursday starts out mild with a few showers, and there will be passing showers throughout the day including some for the Seahawks victory. It won’t rain all day but all day there will be some showers. Enjoy the dry periods.

Friday has some showers but there will be sunshine too. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon can’t be ruled out.

The weekend looks pretty nice with mostly dry weather and mild high temperatures.

Sunday actually looks warmer than normal. Enjoy!

As of now there are no windstorms in the forecast so we have that going for us.

