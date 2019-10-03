3 people shot at Vancouver, Washington apartment building; suspect still at large

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police are responding to a shooting in an apartment building in downtown Vancouver, Washington.

FOX affiliate KPTV says three people have been shot and a potential shooting suspect has barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Vancouver Police said on Twitter at 2:30 p.m. Thursday that police activity could be seen between Fifth and Sixth streets and that people should avoid the area. Police say the investigation is still active.

News outlets reported an incident happening at the Smith Tower Apartments, which is housing for retirees, according to its website.

City Hall is currently on lock down and not accessible to the public due to the ongoing investigation related to the shooting at Smith Tower (located on Washington Street between 5th and 6th streets). #VanWa — City of Vancouver (@VancouverUS) October 3, 2019

The Columbian tweeted photos of police at the high-rise building and said two people were receiving medical treatment in the parking lot while SWAT patrolled with rifles.

No further information was immediately available.