Issaquah school bus driver charged with child rape

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — An Issaquah school bus driver is expected to appear in court after being charged with first-degree rape of a child and molestation.

The suspect is 47-year-old Hakim Fareed, and he had been driving for the school district since 2017.

According to court documents, the investigation began in September, when an 11-year-old relative reportedly spent the night at his home. He told his sister the next day that he had been sexually abused. He later told detectives that it wasn’t the first time.

Since then, another child victim has also come forward, claiming they, too, had been abused by Fareed.

The school district says there’s no evidence that the allegations are related to any of the driver’s work with the district, but the district is reaching out directly to parents of students who have been driven by Fareed.