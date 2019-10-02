‘Worth every penny’: Dash cam captures ‘startled’ Oregon car prowler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- The cost of a dashboard-mounted camera may vary, but the look on this car prowler's face when he realized he was caught in the act is, well, priceless.

A Beaverton woman told our sister station KOIN that one of her neighbors noticed her vehicle's door wide open. When she looked back at her Owlcam dashboard camera footage, sure enough, there was a car prowler who was clearly caught off guard when he realized he was on camera.

“It starts recording without any light but, after 10 seconds, the light comes on and he was startled — him and his friends,” the car owner told KOIN.

He hasn't been arrested yet, but police have a clear shot of the suspect thanks to the victim's security upgrades.

As for her dash-cam purchase, she says it was "worth every penny."