Seattle company’s ‘pizza robot’ churns out 300 pizzas an hour

SEATTLE -- How many people does it take to make 300 pizzas in an hour? Thanks to a Seattle company, just one!

A giant, pizza-making robot created by the food tech company Picnic is making its debut at two local spots -- Zaucer Pizza in Redmond and T-Mobile Park for 12 Mariners games next fall.

Here's how it works: You put the pre-made dough in (hence the one person), and using artificial intelligence the machine examines the type, quantity and position. Then it lays out the sauce and toppings perfectly into the oven - and out comes 300 12-inch pizzas or 180 18-inch pizzas in an hour.

The problem? Picnic is having a hard time figuring out what to do with all the pizza they're making in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood!