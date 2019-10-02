Rams present Seattle with its toughest test yet, and it’ll be on prime time

SEATTLE – The Seahawks (3-1) looked sharp in its 27-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, but the team will need to be even sharper to beat the Rams with all eyes watching Thursday Night Football.

Los Angeles (also 3-1) presents Seattle with the highest quality opponent it’s faced so far. A win here sets the tone for the rest of the year and proves that the team can hang with the contenders and not just push around the league’s mediocre clubs.

Seattle has to play its game to win – a strong running game balanced with reliable passing from Russell Wilson.

The Rams embrace chaos, as illustrated by QB Jared Goff’s six interceptions so far, and LA would likely enjoy a straight shootout with the Seahawks.

But don’t fall for it, safe and steady is Seattle’s game. Wilson has been stellar this season, passing for 1,141 yards at a 73% clip, eight TD’s and no picks; the edge at signal-caller is clearly with the Green and Blue because of the veteran QB’s composure.

Turnovers, penalties and a questionable offensive line have been Seattle’s Achilles heel. The margin for error is slim Thursday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chris Carson has been guilty of several costly turnovers early this season, but he seemingly turned a corner with a dominant 104-yard performance against the Cards while remaining fumble-free. The running back proved again that he can catch and was key in earning crucial first downs when Arizona was creeping back into the game.

Jadeveon Clowney is proving Seattle smart for adding him to the team late. He earned his first Pick-6 in spectacular fashion Sunday; he’s a terror that Los Angeles needs to respect.

Rookie DK Metcalf has been solid, but not phenomenal. He’s yet to convert his massive size and athleticism into a dominant performance. Smaller defenders are keeping up with him and that has to change. Expect him to receive plenty of targets from Wilson. If Metcalf can find his rhythm, that could be the edge Seattle needs.

Will Dissly is an offensive weapon? With four touchdown catches so far, the tight end is off and running. He’s proven to be a reliable target, and he can also block to boot. He’s playing well enough that you can whisper “Gronkowski” in hushed tones.

This game will be close, make no mistake. The Rams are good, but Seattle can be better if the team can keep penalties to a minimum and protect the ball as well as it did Sunday.

Late Seahawks owner Paul Allen will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during a ceremony and name unveil before the game.

Pregame coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. on Q13 Fox, and kickoff is at 5:20 p.m.