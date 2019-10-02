North Bend boil water advisory lifted after nearly 2 weeks

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Thousands of people in North Bend can drink their tap water again.

The Sallal Water Association on Wednesday lifted an advisory that was in effect for about two weeks because of an E. coli contamination.

Sallal says those affected by the advisory should flush out the water in their homes before using it. They say to run the faucets for at least five minutes, wash and sanitize ice trays, and run enough water to replace what’s in the water heater and refrigerator lines.

About 5,000 homes and a few businesses were impacted by the advisory.