Iconic Seattle 24-hour diner Beth’s Cafe up for sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Beth's Cafe, the famous diner known for its 12-egg omelet and late-night greasy eats, can now be yours.

The owners have listed the business, which sits across from Green Lake on Aurora Ave., online for $685,000. They are looking for someone to run the cafe (with a 10-year lease available). The sale includes the neighboring Duck Island Ale House and combined, the listing says they can bring in over $2.5 million in sales a year. The properties are not for sale.

The listing says the owners are selling the diner due to health issues.

Beth's has been around since 1954. According to its website, Beth and Harold Eisenstadt started it as a nickel slots gambling parlor.

Now, it's known for its greasy spoon breakfast, including the 12-egg omelet. Beth's has been featured on the Travel Channel's "Man vs. Food" as well as Food Network's "Top 5 Big Breakfasts."

Back in August, Beth's dealt with some vandalism. Seattle Police say a man threw a "No Parking" sign through the window of the cafe, nearly striking an employee. No one was hurt, but the restaurant estimated the damages at $3,000.