Driver on the Street: The ‘art’ of fly-fishing

DARRINGTON, Wash. — Driver on the Street is a new weekly segment on Q13 News, in which award-winning photojournalist Michael Driver showcases the unique and inspiring things happening in our communities.

This week, he teamed up with reporter Ali Bradley to introduce a Darrington man who shows us the true art of fly-fishing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have a unique/inspiring story to tell? Someone, something, an event you have in your community that you want to showcase because it’s a story that needs to be told?

Send me an email at driveronthestreet@q13fox.com.