14-year-old girl shot in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 14-year-old girl was shot in Federal Way Wednesday, according to police.

Details are scarce, but police said someone called 911 at 12:30 p.m. to report a shooting near an apartment complex along 21st Ave SW and SW 317th Pl.

When officers arrived, they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Harborview Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Detectives are in the area gathering suspect information and are investigating what led up to the shooting.

