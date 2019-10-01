Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force searching for 20 time convicted felon known as ‘Spanaway Dave’

SPANAWAY, WASH –– Mention a stolen car in Pierce County and officers say one name comes to mind, ‘Spanaway Dave’. His real name is David Anello.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s help to find him. The 55-year-old is wanted for questioning in several stolen vehicle cases. He also has a felony warrant for his arrest for Drugs and two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest for Domestic Violence.

‘Spanaway Dave’ has 20 felony convictions and has been arrested 52 times.

If you can tell officers where to find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).