Police: Man shot in head at Auburn apartment complex

AUBURN, Wash. — A man in his 40s was hospitalized after police say he was shot in the head at an apartment complex in Auburn Tuesday night.

Auburn Police said someone pulled out a gun during an argument and shot the man. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries.

The suspects are described as two females. No other details were immediately available.

If you have information on this investigation, you’re asked to call Auburn Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.