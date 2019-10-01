Police: Man shot in head at Auburn apartment complex

Posted 11:02 PM, October 1, 2019, by

AUBURN, Wash. — A man in his 40s was hospitalized after police say he was shot in the head at an apartment complex in Auburn Tuesday night.

Auburn Police said someone pulled out a gun during an argument and shot the man.  He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries.

The suspects are described as two females. No other details were immediately available.

If you have information on this investigation, you’re asked to call Auburn Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.