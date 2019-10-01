Monroe man the third to die after falling over Cedar Ponds waterfall

MONROE, Wash.– A 26 year-old Monroe man drowned after falling over the falls at Cedar Ponds Saturday afternoon, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) deputies and dive team, as well as Fire Districts 5 and 7, responded to Cedar Ponds Road just before 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of two men who slipped and fell into the water.

One of the men was able to get himself out of the water, but deputies had to rescue the second man, a 26-year-old. He was taken to Evergreen Hospital, where he later died. The Medical Examiner’s Office will release his name.

Earlier this year, a 28 year-old Everett woman drowned at this same location, and rescuers could not recover her body until the next day due to dangerous conditions. Last year, a 22 year-old Monroe woman drowned at this same location and it took 10 days for SAR teams to recover the body.

Currents are swift in Snohomish County creeks and rivers. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office offered the following safety tips for exploring Snohomish County trails and waterways: