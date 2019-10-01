Monroe man the third to die after falling over Cedar Ponds waterfall

MONROE, Wash.– A 26 year-old Monroe man drowned after falling over the falls at Cedar Ponds Saturday afternoon, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) deputies and dive team, as well as Fire Districts 5 and 7, responded to Cedar Ponds Road just before 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of two men who slipped and fell into the water.
One of the men was able to get himself out of the water, but deputies had to rescue the second man, a 26-year-old. He was taken to Evergreen Hospital, where he later died. The Medical Examiner’s Office will release his name.
Earlier this year, a 28 year-old Everett woman drowned at this same location, and rescuers could not recover her body until the next day due to dangerous conditions. Last year, a 22 year-old Monroe woman drowned at this same location and it took 10 days for SAR teams to recover the body.
Currents are swift in Snohomish County creeks and rivers. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office offered the following safety tips for exploring Snohomish County trails and waterways:
- Always wear a life jacket when you are on the water. Never go near moving water without one.
- Have a plan and share it with an adult. Plans should include what time you are leaving, what time you expect to be back and where you are going. Include what time someone should call 911 if you don’t return.
- Never swim while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
- Beach logs, river banks and rocks near the shore are usually slippery. A fall can knock you unconscious and prevent you from being able to save yourself.
- Consider bringing a whistle. If you are in trouble, it could help alert nearby people.
- Keep kids within arm’s reach. Drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages 14 and under.
- Don’t dive in. Two-thirds of catastrophic neck injuries occur in open water and the sea.