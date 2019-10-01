4 arrested in killing of Bellevue teen

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Four people have been arrested in connection with the April killing of an 18-year-old man in Bellevue.

Bellevue Police said Tuesday that the suspects, three adults and one juvenile, were arrested this week in connection with the death of Josue Flores.

Flores was found shot to death April 3 at Goldsmith Park.

According to a news release, police believe the four suspects are also connected to a shooting earlier that night in Everett.

They are expected to appear in court Wednesday or Thursday.