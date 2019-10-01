32 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable conditions’ at Washington home

SEATTLE – An animal rescue is asking the public for help after rescuing 32 dogs living in “deplorable conditions” from an eastern Washington home.

Pasado’s Safe Haven took in the dogs living in a trailer with no lighting, running water and rusty cages.

The dogs vary in breed from pugs, beagles and chihuahua’s and are undergoing medical treatment but will be adoptable within two weeks. The rescue says it needs the animals to be adopted to make room for more animals.

It’s unknown if the homeowner will face prosecution.

For adoption information, go to their website.