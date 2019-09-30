Spokane sees earliest snowfall in over 100 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane saw its earliest snowfall in over 100 years over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, Spokane International Airport got 1.4 inches of snow Sunday, the first measurable snowfall recorded since records began in 1881.

In all, the city has seen 3.3 inches of snow, making it the snowiest September on record.

Several stations recorded record low maximum temperatures yesterday, and the snowiest September ever in Spokane got even snowier! #idwx #wawx #Snoptember https://t.co/PAAfWSh8SU pic.twitter.com/RRVNNIbJFi — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 30, 2019

In the Cascades, accumulation ranged from one-four inches. And by Monday morning, the Olympics were snow-capped.

Some parts of Montana, meanwhile, saw almost 3 feet of snow, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency due to power outages and downed trees and branches.

Is this early snowfall a harbinger of what's to come this winter?

The Farmers Almanac is predicting a cold and snowy winter ahead.