Seattle failing to protect citizens from repeat criminals, report finds

SEATTLE -- Seattle`s criminal justice system must do better, that's the summary of a recently released report from multiple Seattle business association leaders.

The `System Failure` report is a follow up to another report that came out eight months ago that detailed 100 repeat offenders repeatedly cycling through the criminal justice system.

The second report appears to focus on the city attorney`s office, and it concludes many misdemeanor cases never see the inside of a courtroom.

“We need all of the portions of the criminal justice system to come together and that really has to center around the city attorney`s office,” said Don Blakeney with the Downtown Seattle Association.

Today, business leaders from neighborhoods across the city of Seattle, released its second report looking into repeat offenders plaguing our criminal justice system.

The 40-page report concludes: Seattle can and must do better.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued the following statement in response to the report: