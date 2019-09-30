Seattle failing to protect citizens from repeat criminals, report finds

SEATTLE -- Seattle`s criminal justice system must do better, that's the summary of a recently released report from multiple Seattle business association leaders.
The `System Failure` report is a follow up to another report that came out eight months ago that detailed 100 repeat offenders repeatedly cycling through the criminal justice system.
The second report appears to focus on the city attorney`s office, and it concludes many misdemeanor cases never see the inside of a courtroom.
“We need all of the portions of the criminal justice system to come together and that really has to center around the city attorney`s office,” said Don Blakeney with the Downtown Seattle Association.
Today, business leaders from neighborhoods across the city of Seattle, released its second report looking into repeat offenders plaguing our criminal justice system.
The 40-page report concludes: Seattle can and must do better.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued the following statement in response to the report:
Seattle is a great city, and one of the top places to live, visit, and work. But as we grow, people must be able to thrive and feel safe. We know that too many people cycle through the criminal justice system and do not get the help they need - this hurts both those individuals and their communities. Our growing city must address the complex intersection of behavioral health, substance use disorders, homelessness and the criminal justice system in new ways.
We know that different individuals may need different interventions, including diversion programs, treatment, and a criminal justice intervention. Many times the right intervention is not our criminal justice system – it’s a range of strategies and approaches to address the underlying needs of individuals.
While no single jurisdiction oversees all the tools, programs, or resources needed to address these challenges, we have a responsibility to work together and make meaningful progress. Earlier this year, I convened a High Barrier Working Group of jurisdictions to bring the responsible courts, prosecutors, and others across our region to develop pilot programs to address this complex challenge. After months of hard work, we agreed on four new pilot programs to be implemented in late 2019 and early 2020 upon Council approval.
My 2020 Proposed Budget would make significant investments in these new steps, continued investments in restorative justice and diversion, and add two additional Assistant City Attorney’s to the Criminal Division of the City Attorney’s Office. I hope that as City Council considers my 2020 Proposed Budget they will support these new steps and new resources so we can put this more focused approach into action.