Police confiscate 18 guns from 91-year-old Seattle man with dementia

SEATTLE – Seattle police confiscated a cache of weapons from a 91-year-old man with dementia after his family says he made disturbing threats.

The man’s family told police that while he legally owned the guns, he was threatening to shoot anyone who entered his home and were worried about his safety.

Officers met with the man at his West Seattle home last week, and he voluntarily turned over his 18 weapons - a variety of rifles, shotguns and handguns.

Police say the weapons will be sent to the evidence department for storage.