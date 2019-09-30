Police: 2 sought after Renton drive-by shooting

Posted 5:00 PM, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:06PM, September 30, 2019

RENTON, Wash. — Authorities say a person was injured Monday in a drive-by shooting in Renton.

It happened at a shopping center in the 300 block of S. Grady Way.

Police said on Twitter that two suspects fled north on I-405 in a black sedan after the shooting. The vehicle had a passenger-side triangle window that was broken and taped, officials said.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is unclear. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.