Police: 2 sought after Renton drive-by shooting

RENTON, Wash. — Authorities say a person was injured Monday in a drive-by shooting in Renton.

It happened at a shopping center in the 300 block of S. Grady Way.

Police said on Twitter that two suspects fled north on I-405 in a black sedan after the shooting. The vehicle had a passenger-side triangle window that was broken and taped, officials said.

Drive by shooting in the area of 355 S Grady way, suspects fked NB on I-405 in black sedan. 2 Suspects described as Hispanic males in there 20’s. No rear plate on vehicle and passenger side triangle window broken and taped, call 911 if seen. Will update when further is known/cm pic.twitter.com/GlJiGq5tpj — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) September 30, 2019

The severity of the victim’s injuries is unclear. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.