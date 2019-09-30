Paul Allen to be inducted into Seahawks Ring of Honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Former Seahawks Chairman Paul G. Allen will be the 12th name inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. A ceremony will take place October 3 just before Seattle faces off against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

Allen was a massively influential businessman and philanthropist who co-founded Microsoft alongside Bill Gates and was a lifelong sports fan.

He owned the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers was part-owner of the Seattle Sounders and founder of the Museum of Pop Culture.

But the Seahawks would prove to be the most successful of Allen’s teams.

“The world is a better place because of Paul’s passion, commitment, and selflessness,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after his death in 2018. “His legacy will live on forever."

Allen advocated for the arts, education, conservation and environmental protection – donating billions of dollars for those causes. He listed in Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World twice.

The ceremony and name unveiling begin at 4:50 p.m.