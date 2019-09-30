Navy sailor dies after fall aboard USS Nimitz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The U.S. Navy is investigating the death of a sailor on board the U.S.S. Nimitz.

Logistics Spc. Seaman Juan Jose Garcia-Herrera fell onto an aircraft elevator while on the ship Friday.

He was pronounced dead the following day.

The 21-year-old, who was from Chicago and enlisted in 2017, was mounting a wooden block when the accident happened.

The cause of the fall is still under investigation.

Bremerton is the home port of the U.S.S. Nimitz. It's the Navy's oldest active aircraft carrier.